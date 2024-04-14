SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

