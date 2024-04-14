SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

