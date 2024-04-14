Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 582,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.78. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 106.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

ANY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

