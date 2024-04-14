Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Short Interest Update

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Spie Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPIWF opened at C$18.60 on Friday. Spie has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$19.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60.
Spie Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spie
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.