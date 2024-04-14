Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $100.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

