STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
