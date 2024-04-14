StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.21.

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,758,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

