StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Haynes International by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

