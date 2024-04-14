StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
FSI stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
