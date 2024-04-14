StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

