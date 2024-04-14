StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

