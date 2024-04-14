StockNews.com Upgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Century Casinos Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 812.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

