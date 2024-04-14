Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

STOK stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

