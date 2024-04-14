Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,050. The company has a market capitalization of $702.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stratasys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 163,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

