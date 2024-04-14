Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stratasys Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,050. The company has a market capitalization of $702.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
