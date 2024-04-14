Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 88.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

