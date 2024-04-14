Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 447,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 112,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,851. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Strategic Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

