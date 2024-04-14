Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Stryker worth $353,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

Stryker stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day moving average is $310.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

