Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 41,001 shares changing hands.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

