Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 54,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,722,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,863. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

