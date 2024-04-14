Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 212.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $5,116,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 271,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 624.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

BSX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,475. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

