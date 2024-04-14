Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,142. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,860,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.