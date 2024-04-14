Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.76% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

