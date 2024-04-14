Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.77.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,955. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.82 and a 200 day moving average of $259.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

