Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

