Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

INTU traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $621.11. 1,454,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $646.53 and its 200 day moving average is $596.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

