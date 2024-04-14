Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 225,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,222,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $13,299,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 212,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $9.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,421. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.55 and its 200 day moving average is $341.81.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

