Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 632,503 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,988,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.31% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. 5,867,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

