Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $13.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.