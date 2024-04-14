Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 342 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.23. 932,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,724. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

