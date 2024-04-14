Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,381,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $106.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,531.80. The stock had a trading volume of 240,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,772. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,597.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,356.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

