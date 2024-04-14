Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Block makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.69% of Block worth $802,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $76.99. 6,190,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,994. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 452.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

