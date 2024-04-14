Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.23 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,976 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,226,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $367.35 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.