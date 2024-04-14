Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $539.98 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,772 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.13% of Roku worth $539,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.90. 3,032,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

