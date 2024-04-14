Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,453 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,428,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $686,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

