Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,656 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Boeing worth $426,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Boeing by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 19,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,967,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.55. 7,568,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $169.37 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.