Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,812 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $327,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. 826,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $103.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

