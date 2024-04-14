Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,028 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Micron Technology worth $339,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,808,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.