Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Twilio worth $458,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. 2,192,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,178. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

