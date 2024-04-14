Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.71 Average PT from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.58%.
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
