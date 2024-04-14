Sunoco LP to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

