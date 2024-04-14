Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

