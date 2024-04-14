Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on SRDX
Surmodics Stock Down 2.5 %
Institutional Trading of Surmodics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surmodics
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.