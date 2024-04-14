S&U’s (SUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of S&U (LON:SUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,180 ($27.59) target price on the stock.

S&U Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of S&U stock opened at GBX 1,845 ($23.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.17 million, a PE ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 47.78, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,863.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,063.08. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53).

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,222.22%.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.