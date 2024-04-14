sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and $17.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,308,556 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

