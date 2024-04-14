Susquehanna Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $265.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.33.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.