Synapse Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Synapse has a market cap of $192.21 million and $31.53 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,960,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

