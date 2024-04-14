Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

