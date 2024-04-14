Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Sysco were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 2,027,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,736. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.