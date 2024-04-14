Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 167,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

