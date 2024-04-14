Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 2.2% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.7 %

TTWO opened at $147.27 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.57 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.