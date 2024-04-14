Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

