Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,288,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.24. The company had a trading volume of 241,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,722. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.